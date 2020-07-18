AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Shares Up 7.7%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, 1,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

About AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

