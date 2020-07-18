Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

