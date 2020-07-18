Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Shares Down 2.2%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, 198 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

ALARF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Alaris Royalty in a report on Monday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

