Albemarle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,777 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 815% compared to the typical daily volume of 522 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 317.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Albemarle by 199.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Albemarle stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

