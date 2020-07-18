Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

Shares of ALGN opened at $322.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

