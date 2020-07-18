Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 71,815 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Allstate by 786.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Shares of ALL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

