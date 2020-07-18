Ally Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,147 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,095 put options.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,010,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 445,199 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 687,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

