Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

