AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.70) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.46). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

AMC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

