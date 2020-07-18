American Water Works Company Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

AWK stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

