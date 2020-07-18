AMI Asset Management Corp Has $60.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

