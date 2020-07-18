Analysts Anticipate IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQIYI.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. UBS Group began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $13,194,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $17,836,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $22.31 on Friday. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.