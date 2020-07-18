Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.05 Million

Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $214.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.45 million and the lowest is $212.64 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. B. Riley increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

PAAS opened at $34.39 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 229.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $9,831,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

