Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

