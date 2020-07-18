Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $304.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.28. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,922,549.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

