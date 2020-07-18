Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.58. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$10.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$344,038.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,025.52. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $773,046 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

