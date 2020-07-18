Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 342.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

