Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.