Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

