Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The company has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

