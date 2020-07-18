Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,735,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 285,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 216,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

