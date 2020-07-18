Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.10

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 75865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

