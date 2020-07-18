At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $361.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.70 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $342.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,569,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

HOME stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $420.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.30.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.