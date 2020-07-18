AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AudioCodes in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.62. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

