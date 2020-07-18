Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

