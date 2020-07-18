AvalonBay Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average volume of 380 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

