AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €25.90 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €25.90 ($29.10) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.15 ($26.01).

EPA:CS opened at €18.71 ($21.02) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.94.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

