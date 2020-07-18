B. Riley Weighs in on Novavax, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Novavax stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Novavax by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novavax by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

