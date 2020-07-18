BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -2.00

Press coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LON BA opened at GBX 477.30 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 549.27. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 511 ($6.29) price target (down from GBX 700 ($8.61)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.68) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($7.83).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

