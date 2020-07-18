Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

