Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.56, approximately 944 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 201,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $26,081,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,042 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

