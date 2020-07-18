Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

