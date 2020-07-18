Beacon Securities Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

TSE:K opened at C$10.72 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$163,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,020.08. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

