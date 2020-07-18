Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 0.1%

Befesa SA (ETR:BFSA)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €35.15 ($39.49) and last traded at €34.85 ($39.16), approximately 23,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €34.80 ($39.10).

Several research analysts recently commented on BFSA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97.

Befesa Company Profile (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

