Benchmark Upgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Buy

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.98% from the company’s previous close.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NXTC opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 40.07 and a quick ratio of 40.07. NextCure has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NextCure by 277.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in NextCure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NextCure by 1,564.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

