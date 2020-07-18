Big Lots Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 8,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 2,936 call options.

BIG stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.