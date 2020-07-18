BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 4.6%

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

BFRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.78.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

