BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,544 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,131,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,017,000 after acquiring an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $136.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.