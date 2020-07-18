BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler raised Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $141.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

