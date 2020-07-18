BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

