Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust (LON:BRIG) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.94), 1,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.03).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and a P/E ratio of 112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

