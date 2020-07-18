BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlueLinx in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE BXC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $662.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.