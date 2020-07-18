BMO Capital Markets Lowers Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $36.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WFC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

NYSE WFC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

