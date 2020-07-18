Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $18.55 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

