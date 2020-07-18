Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 132 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

