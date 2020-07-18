Braemar Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 250,025 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHR. B. Riley downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

