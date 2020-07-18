Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

