Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Shares Down 12.8%

Brinx Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BNXR) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 15,384 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 24,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Brinx Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNXR)

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.