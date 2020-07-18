Brokerages Anticipate Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) will report sales of $346.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.81 million and the lowest is $321.00 million. Nexa Resources reported sales of $613.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of NEXA opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.