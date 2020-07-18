Brokerages Set GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target at $8.75

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research firms have commented on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 222.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 306,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 206,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 286.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.55. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

